Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down to $26.75

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $24.97. Skillz shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 1,196,768 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

