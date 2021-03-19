Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 8.9%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.75. 16,452,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 8,446,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Skillz alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $57,763,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.