SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $16.02

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.70. SM Energy shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 113,721 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 116,751 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SM Energy by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.