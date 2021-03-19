Small Love Potion Market Cap Achieves $3.32 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars.

