SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $533,493.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,726.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.79 or 0.03134527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00344681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.00924137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.80 or 0.00398125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00372296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00260147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021243 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

