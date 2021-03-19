Smartshare Hits One Day Volume of $289,823.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $289,823.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

