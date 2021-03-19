Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to report sales of $273.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands reported sales of $233.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $740.35 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $849.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $18.51 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $985.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $831,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $246,340. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after buying an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.