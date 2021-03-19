Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snam in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

