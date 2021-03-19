SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 388.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.