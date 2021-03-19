Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.17 ($22.55).

Shares of GLE traded up €0.85 ($1.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €22.81 ($26.84). The stock had a trading volume of 6,987,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.91. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

