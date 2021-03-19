SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.88.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.88. 4,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,909. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.