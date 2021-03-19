SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $354.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.56.

SEDG opened at $266.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.40 and a 200 day moving average of $276.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

