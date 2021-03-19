Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading Down 9.5%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 11,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 406,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

SOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $590.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,512 shares of company stock valued at $13,104,923. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

