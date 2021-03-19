SOMESING Price Up 113.7% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $22.18 million and $119.71 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 113.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.82 or 0.00451243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00139056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00660520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00076750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

