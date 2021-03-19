Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

SOTK stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

