Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $40.36

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $42.51. Sonos shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 117,722 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sonos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 747,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

