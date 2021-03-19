Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $841.26

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 841.26 ($10.99) and traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 9,732 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 924.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 841.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.30 million and a PE ratio of 53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and innovation planning.

