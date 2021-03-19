Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce $207.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.61 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $904.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $907.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $998.86 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

SHC stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

