South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 49,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

