South State CORP. Sells 8,957 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

South State CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $230.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.25 and a 200-day moving average of $220.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

