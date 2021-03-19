South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

SOUHY stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

