South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
SOUHY stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.
