Space Cow Boy (SCB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,751.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.69 or 0.00029936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $539,908.98 and $40,751.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00452262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00142467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.58 or 0.00664382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00076162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 87,897 coins and its circulating supply is 30,522 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

