Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,203.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 192.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $232,701.59 and approximately $2,203.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 148.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

