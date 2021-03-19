SparksPay Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $43,259.36 and approximately $30.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009456 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,631,159 coins and its circulating supply is 9,543,058 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

