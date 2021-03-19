Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

CVE SDE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.90. The company had a trading volume of 316,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,661. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.23.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.