SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.25.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

