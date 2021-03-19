SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 37,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

