SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.93% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $61,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

