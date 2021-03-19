SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $44,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

