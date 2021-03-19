Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars.

