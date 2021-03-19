Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00228158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

