Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $29,473.28

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $29,473.28 and approximately $2,119.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00344163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

