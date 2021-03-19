Spiking Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 84.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $780,832.64 and approximately $7.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00631409 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00068595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

