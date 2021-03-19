Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,828 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 237,611 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.38% of Splunk worth $104,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Splunk by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,228,000 after purchasing an additional 406,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 371,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.39. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.22 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

