Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.88% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

SFM opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

