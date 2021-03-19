SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.29 ($5.15).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 319.40 ($4.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 325.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.20 ($5.01).

In other news, insider Mike Clasper bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £100,130 ($130,820.49). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,125.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

