St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STJPF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,578. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

