Stably USD Price Tops $0.99 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $640,913.80 and $3,246.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

About Stably USD

USDS is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,519 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

