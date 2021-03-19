Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Insider Ray O’Toole Buys 3,000 Shares

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,580 ($3,370.79).

On Friday, January 22nd, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 96.09 ($1.26). 2,840,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,091. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.32 million and a PE ratio of -35.39. Stagecoach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

