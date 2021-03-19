Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Sells $629,511.12 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.67. 2,602,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $199.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $647,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

