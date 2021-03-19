Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

