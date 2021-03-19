Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

STN opened at $43.00 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

