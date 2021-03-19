Starbase Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,349.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $732,977.11 and $6,349.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00655239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024571 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

