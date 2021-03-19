Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,817 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Starbucks worth $388,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 139.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

