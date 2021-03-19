Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.