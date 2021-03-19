State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 2,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 59,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $877.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

