Status Hits Market Cap of $375.83 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Status has a total market capitalization of $375.83 million and $68.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

