Status Price Up 15.6% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Status has a market capitalization of $369.18 million and approximately $73.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

