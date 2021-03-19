Stealth (XST) Market Cap Tops $6.82 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $5,044.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Stealth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00015662 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,958,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

