Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

